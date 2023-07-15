Joy e-bike Associates with Gramin Sevikas and UNDP to Deliver 200 Electric Two-Wheelers, Building the Communities around Ranchi Airport

Ranchi : Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., one of the leading manufacturers of electric vehicles under the brand name ‘Joy e-bike’, has partnered with Gramin Sevikas, an association with the Jharkhand Government and Airport Authority of India, along with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to embark on the “Resilience Building of Communities around Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi” project. The ceremonial handover of 200 Wolf low-speed electric scooters to the Gramin Sevikas took place today in the presence of Shri Sanjay Seth, Member of Parliament, Ranchi from Joy e-bikes, authorized dealership Kiansh Motor Pvt. Ltd. This initiative aims to contribute to the development and empowerment of these communities.

Through the strategic collaboration, Joy e-bike aims to create a positive impact on the lives of individuals residing in the vicinity of Birsa Munda Airport. The provision of electric scooters not only addresses carbon emissions but also offers affordable and efficient transportation options for the airport workers, enabling them to better serve their communities.

Speaking on the deliveries, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said, “We are proud to join hands with Gramin Sevikas and UNDP in this noble initiative. By providing electric scooters, we contribute to the development and growth of the communities around Birsa Munda Airport. Our electric vehicles are not mere modes of transportation; they represent progress, sustainability, and empowerment. This collaboration signifies our commitment to driving positive social change and creating a greener, more inclusive future for all.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone towards achieving sustainable development goals and creating a resilient ecosystem in Ranchi. Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., Gramin Sevikas, and UNDP share a common vision to drive positive change, promote clean mobility, and enhance the overall quality of life for the communities involved.