Indian Institute of Architects Odisha Chapter Announces Newly Elected Executive Committee (2023-25)

Bhubaneswar – The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) Odisha Chapter is delighted to introduce the newly elected Executive Committee members for the term 2023-25. The Installation Ceremony, held on 14th July 2023, marked the declaration of the election results and the commencement of the new committee’s tenure. Under the leadership of the esteemed Chairperson, Ar. Swopnadutta Mohanty, the committee aims to foster architectural excellence and contribute to the growth and development of the architectural community in Odisha.

For the term 2023-25, Ar. Swopnadutta Mohanty assumes the role of Chairperson, leading the committee with vision and dedication. Joining as Vice Chairperson is Ar. Mousumi Nanda, who brings valuable experience and insights to the position. Ar. Laxmi Narayan Singh has been appointed as Treasurer, responsible for managing the financial affairs of the chapter.

The positions of Joint Secretaries are filled by Ar. Rudra Sabitru Nayak and Ar. Bibhudutta Sahoo, who will collaborate to support the administrative and organizational functions of the chapter.

The Executive Committee members include Ar. Ashish Parida, Ar. Nandini Jena, Ar. Debi Prasad Sahu, Ar. D. Durga Maheswari, Ar. Praveen Rath, Ar. Lagnajit Mohapatra, Ar. Shiba Prasad Rath, Ar. Bhakti Mohapatra, Ar. Yogesh Rekhani, and Ar. Soumya Ranjan Behera. Each member brings a unique perspective and expertise to contribute to the committee’s initiatives.

The Co-opted Executive Committee members, Ar. Jyoti Ray and Ar. Ruchipurna Jena, have been appointed to enhance the committee’s capabilities through their valuable insights and contributions.

The event also honored the Immediate Past Chairperson, Ar. Raj Kunwar Nayak, for her exceptional leadership and service during the previous term. Her dedication and guidance have significantly contributed to the growth and success of the IIA Odisha Chapter.

The Installation Ceremony commenced with the lighting of the lamp, performed by esteemed dignitaries including Ar. Akshaya K. Beuria, Jt. Hon’ble Secretary of The Indian Institute of Architects, Ar. Raj Kunwar Nayak, Chairperson of The IIA Odisha Chapter, and senior architects present at the event. The ceremony included the presentation of the accounts statement for the term 2020-23 and the declaration of the election results.

Ar. Swopnadutta Mohanty, the newly elected Chairperson, addressed the gathering, expressing her vision and aspirations for the upcoming term. The ceremony also included the announcement of the Co-opted Executive Committee members and the felicitation of Ar. Akshay Ku Beuria for having nationally elected as the Jt. Honorable Secretary, The Indian Institute of Architects.

During the event, Ar. Nihar Ranjan Debata was felicitated for his exceptional act of bravery in averting a major train tragedy by immediately stopping a train using a flag, preventing a collision with a bus on the railway track due to an accident.