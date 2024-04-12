Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Shell partner to deliver superior EV charging experiences across India  

Bangalore : Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM), known for pioneering India’s electric vehicle (EV) revolution, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Shell India Markets Private Limited (SIMPL) to collaborate in establishing public charging stations across India. The collaboration will leverage Shell’s widespread fuel station network and TPEM’s insights from over 1.4 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads to set up chargers at locations frequently visited by Tata EV owners. Additionally, both companies will work towards delivering superior charging experiences.

To improve the experience of EV owners across India, this agreement between TPEM and Shell India Markets Private Limited (SIMPL) aims to explore synergies between the two companies to encourage more people to adopt electric vehicles in the country. The two companies are also exploring introducing convenient payment systems and loyalty programs, which will add significant value to TPEM’s customers.

TPEM is the market leader of EVs in India, commanding a market share of 71% in electric passenger vehicles with four products in its portfolio. TPEM has led the rise of the EV ecosystem in the country by introducing its first EV-exclusive store in Gurugram to working with various charge point operators to grow India’s charging infrastructure.

Shell EV Recharge locations provide reliable and ultra-fast charging, with a 98%-99% charger uptime. These locations also offer convenient retail, including fresh food and beverage options. All these factors help enhance the overall customer experience and provide added value and convenience.

Commenting on this partnership, Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “As a part of our endeavour towards an open collaboration to advance India’s EV ecosystem, we are excited to partner with Shell. Through this partnership, we aim to grow the existing charging infrastructure, which is crucial for mainstream adoption of EVs in the country, particularly as the customer base continues to expand. By combining TPEM’s deep understanding of EV usage with Shell’s unparalleled customer experience, this strategic alliance will certainly bring a marked change in India’s charging behaviour, in turn driving up the EV adoption in the country.”

Commenting on this partnership, Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell India Markets Private Limited, said, “Shell is committed to define the EV charging experience by offering integrated solutions that prioritize convenience, safety, and sustainability. Our dedication to using 100% certified renewable sources combined with our ultra-fast and reliable chargers ensures that our customers enjoy a sustainable, hassle free and efficient charging experience. Our strategic partnership with Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd aims to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country by leveraging digital integration and customer-centric initiatives.”

Case studies from across the world show that ubiquitous and convenient charging infrastructure is a prerequisite for driving EV adoption and that growth in charging infrastructure results in exponential growth in EV adoption. This collaboration between two leading companies in this space is expected to help catapult India’s EV growth to its next phase.