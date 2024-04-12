Noida International Airport selects Bird Group for ground handling services  

New Delhi : Noida International Airport has entered into a concession agreement with Bird Group to provide ground- handling resources and services at the airport. This strategic partnership will ensure efficient and seamless ground-handling activities at the airport, enhancing the overall passenger experience. Bird Group, an Indian company known for its world-class ground-handling capabilities, brings over 50 years of experience and a footprint of aviation services spanning 21 airports in India.

Under the agreement, Bird Group will take on an extensive set of responsibilities for the ground handling project. This entails a comprehensive suite of services aimed at enhancing the traveler’s experience. This includes everything from ensuring a warm welcome for every passenger to smooth ramp operations and meticulous attention to baggage. The focus is on creating an environment that prioritizes efficiency and passenger satisfaction.

In line with the airport’s aspiration towards net zero carbon emissions, Bird Group will ensure that all ground service equipment (GSE) will be electric-powered. This will help reduce the carbon footprint at the airport paving the way for more sustainable operations.

Mr. Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport, said “We are delighted to partner with Bird Group, a leader in ground handling services. Bird Group’s proven expertise and commitment to innovation will be invaluable as we strive to create a world-class airport. Ground handling is one of the integral functions at the airport that ensures smooth functioning and with this collaboration, we are looking at exceptional experience at every touchpoint for our customers.”

“We are proud to be a part of this historical moment ! To be the first ground handling provider at the capital’s second airport is a very significant milestone in our journey. We are committed towards setting new benchmarks for service delivery and sustainability by introducing newer processes and technologies.” said Mr. Gaurav Bhatia, Executive Director, Bird Group.

Noida International Airport will combine Indian warmth and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency to develop a modern, user-friendly design, inspired by India. The first phase of the airport, featuring one runway and one terminal, will have the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of all four development phases, the airport will be able to cater to 70 million passengers per year.