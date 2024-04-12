Vodafone Idea announces Further Public Offer of Rs. 18,000 crores

The Board of Directors (“Board”) of the Company, at its meeting held on April 11, 2024 approved Further Public Offering (FPO) of Equity Shares, aggregating up to ₹ 18,000 crore. The Capital Raising Committee in its meeting held today i.e. April 12, 2024 approved the price band for the FPO issuance.

The higher end of the price band i.e. Rs. 11 is at a discount of ~26% compared to recently approved preferential issue price to the promoter entity at Rs. 14.87 and a discount of ~15% compared to last closing price of Rs. 12.95.