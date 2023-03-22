Tata Motors receives an order for 1000 XPRES T EVs from OHM E Logistics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer and the pioneer of India’s EV evolution, today received an order for providing 1000 XPRES-T EVs to OHM E Logistics Pvt. Ltd. in Hyderabad, for their electric cab transportation services. These cars will be delivered to OHM E Logistics in a phased manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager – Network Management & EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “We are delighted to support OHM E Logistics Pvt. Ltd. – a forward-thinking logistics company that is leveraging technology and sustainability into the ride hailing business. This order of 1000 XPRES T EVs will help them enrich their electric cab services in Hyderabad. Through our XPRES-T EV sedans, we have created a new benchmark in the sustainable fleet market segment, currently commanding a market share of over 90%. The XPRES-T EVs offer an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which ensures outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators.”

Commenting on the order, Mr. Nirmal Reddy, Founder, OHM E Logistics Pvt Ltd, “As part of OHMs commitment towards sustainable mobility, we are looking forward to enhancing our fleet with the XPRES T EV – Tata Motors’ class leading product in the EV fleet segment. This addition will help us further boost our existing airport cab operations and increase availability of electric vehicles for intra-city services to the people of Hyderabad.”

Tata Motors has been revolutionizing the Indian automotive market with its pioneering efforts and is leading the e-mobility wave in India with over 50,000 Tata EVs rolled out from the plant till date in the personal and fleet segment. In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 315km and 277km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a high energy density battery of 26 kWh and 25.5 kWh and be charged from 0- 80% in 59 mins and 110 mins respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient. It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium interiors with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.