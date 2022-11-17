Tata Hitachi displays its Powerful and Reliable Mining Machines at IMME 2022

Kolkata : Tata Hitachi, in collaboration with Hitachi Construction Machinery, Japan, has been a pioneer in introducing the latest technologies for India’s infrastructure and mining segments.

The Company is participating in the IMME 2022 and showcasing Hitachi’s powerful Mining Excavator model ZX 870H-5G and the newly introduced Tata Hitachi’s indigenous Wheel Loader, ZW225-6. Also on display are attachments likeDrum cutter model KDC45, Quick coupler model Range 11, and parts that are used in mining machinery.

The parent company – Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Japan – has been continuously evolving technology for Mining Excavators and Rigid Dump Trucks. Tata Hitachi is using the IMME 2022 platform to demonstrate these strengths bysharing information on Hitachi’s high-capacity electric drive dumpers –the 190T (EH3500AC-3) and the EX-7 series of large mining excavators which come with Fuel Consumption Optimisation (FCP) technology.

Speaking at the Tata Hitachi pavilion, Mr. Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Tata Hitachi said “At IMME, we are exhibiting our unmatched strength in Mining by showcasing our Hydraulic Excavator ZX 870H and Wheel Loader ZW225. Along with this, we are also showcasing mining attachments and parts.”

He adds, “Our highly durable and productive machines along with our capability to provide world-class service solutions, and offerings like Full Maintenance Contracts have made Tata Hitachi a most trusted and reliable partner to our customers for their Mining operations. IMME 2022 has given us a platform to engage with all industry stakeholders and demonstrate our expertise in the Mining sector.”

Tata Hitachi with its service contracts such as Full Maintenance contracts (FMC), providesround-the-clock services to the customers on-site.The highly skilled and trained service teams are supported by parts warehouses to ensure machine uptime and increase productivity.

Tata Hitachi has been a pioneer in training operators to improve their skill sets in mining equipment. Though the upgrading of technology has improvedthe efficiency of equipment, it has been found that often the operator needs to be trained to update his skills to optimize machine usage. To address this requirement, Tata Hitachi has set up Skill Development Centres and Operator Training Schools at Kharagpur and Dharwad where hands-on training is provided. In addition to this, a mobile simulator has been deployed by the company to train and upskill operators on the customer site based on request.