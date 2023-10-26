Tata AIA partners with its consumers to make them “HAR WAQT KE LIYE TAIYAAR”; Aims to empower them to live a ‘Fikar-free’ life

Mumbai, October 2023: Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA), one of India’s leading life insurance companies, has launched its new brand positioning theme, ‘Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar’. The new theme highlights its focus on partnering with their consumers through diverse solutions and enabling them to lead a fikar-free life. The new positioning expands the brand’s focus on protection, effectively conveyed by the earlier theme of ‘Rakshakaran Ki Reet’. It thus enables Tata AIA to become lot more relevant and add value to consumers across the many special moments in their life.

The new positioning was finalized post multiple consumer research exercises that captured the macro trends as well as targeted survey to gauge response to specific positioning options developed. ‘Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar’ stood out as the preferred choice for most of the consumers across geographies, gender, age groups etc. It specially resonates with the young and middle age groups. It is perceived as lively, action oriented, positive and projects a ‘with you’ attitude. Most importantly, the fact that ‘Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar’ has been crafted in Hinglish and 6 other languages, the connect it establishes with people from different regions of Bharat is very encouraging.

To deliver this new brand theme, Tata AIA invited creative ideas from multiple agencies, eventually shortlisting the creative approach shared by Ogilvy India. The campaign centers around its Brand Ambassador, India’s legendary athlete Neeraj Chopra. In an unusual story line, Neeraj is seen in multiple avatars of Fortune Tellers. They are ranting about losing business since consumers are now fikar-free about their future with Tata AIA Life Insurance solutions. The creative has a tone of humour to it and beautifully conveys the brand’s message of empowering its consumers to be always prepared and fulfill their aspirations, while Tata AIA has their back. A consumer survey conducted post release of the campaign shows 96% of the 500 respondents really liked/ loved the campaign creative and messaging.

Commenting on the new brand philosophy/theme, Girish Kalra, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata AIA said: “‘Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar’ is a clear, impactful and inspiring theme that effectively communicates our focus on partnering our consumers, enabling them to lead a fikar-free life. It resonates with our endeavor to offer innovative insurance, wealth creation, wellness and retirement solutions coupled with ‘best in class’ service to our consumers, always.”

Girish adds, “The creative is quite unique since it showcases our Brand Ambassador, Neeraj Chopra, in ‘never seen before’ avatar. Our association with Neeraj over the last 2 years has been very exciting and fulfilling for both partners. We are committed to building on this further in the years to come. He is an inspirational personality, rooted in his behaviour and an amazing human being.”

Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India adds, “Tata AIA’s unique offerings are designed to keep people ‘Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar’. Building on this platform, the campaign takes a tongue-in-cheek view of how fortune-tellers would react to a world in which everyone is fikar-free for their future – thanks to TATA AIA’s life insurance plans. And who better to bring this alive than an elite athlete like Neeraj Chopra for whom being prepared makes all the difference. The country has time and again seen Neeraj’s talent with the javelin, but in this campaign, we hope his masterful acting – pulling off 4 different avatars, will wow audiences.”

To promote the new brand theme campaign, TATA AIA has taken a multimedia approach focusing on OTT, TV & Music Apps. The brand has tied up with Disney Hotstar and will be displaying the campaign creatives more than 500 million times during the India played matches as well Semi-finals and finals of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The campaign will also be telecast on 25 TV News channels in 7 languages across 14000+ ad spots spread over a period of 45 days. Additionally, the brand has also allied with Jio Saavn for video ads to be played with song lists.

Tata AIA Life Insurance is a leading brand in the market. It offers diverse solutions including Term Insurance, Guaranteed Income plans, Health & Wellness solutions as Retirement products for a diverse set of consumers including Women, HNI, NRI, MSME, Pre-retirees across the length and breadth of India.