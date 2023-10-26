IIM Sambalpur Hosts ‘Tana-Bana District Handloom Expo’ to Promote and Empower Weavers

Sambalpur: IIM Sambalpur, one of India’s premier management institutions, hosted the 5-day ‘Tana-Bana District Handloom Expo-2023′ at their campus. The Expo is being organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles, the Government of India, and the Weavers’ Service Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, graced the event as the Chief Guest and said, “The primary objective of the ‘Tana-Bana District Handloom Expo-2023′ is to promote handlooms and khadi products, furthering the ‘vocal for locals’ concept. IIM Sambalpur will continue to support and empower the weavers and indigenous handicrafts of the region by promoting their products through digital media nationwide and developing national-level markets for weavers.

On this occasion, Mr. Vikash Kumar, Deputy Director, Ministry of Textile (Govt. of India), Odisha expressed, “Weavers will reap the benefits of various handloom schemes during this event. The collaborative efforts of the Department and IIM Sambalpur will significantly contribute to the promotion and growth of the handloom sector.”

The event featured over 25 stalls showcasing a diverse range of handloom products. This included exquisite sarees, bedsheets, dress materials, table runners, umbrellas, and various other fabric-based products crafted using the traditional handloom techniques of Odisha.

IIM Sambalpur as per MoU with Flipkart and SIDBI is also promoting products of the weavers into digital market platforms.

It is to be noted that IIM Sambalpur will organize the prestigious ‘PAN IIM World Management Conference 2023’ from 21 December to 23 December 2023. The conference 2023 will focus on the theme of “Entrepreneurial Innovation and Digital Governance for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth.” The conference aims to harness the potential for innovative and imaginative endeavours.