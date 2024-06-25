“Task Force Will Be Formed For Formation Of North, South Odisha Development Councils”: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday reviewed the work of the Planning and Coordination Department and suggested preparing a people-oriented budget.

He opined that the general public has high expectations of the new government and said that it must be reflected in the state budget.

The Chief Minister advised to focus on ensuring that the schemes reach the grass root level and the people get the benefits.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the establishment of trauma care centres in the districts of mining areas with the help of this fund. He especially emphasized the establishment of trauma care centres in the district medical colleges.

According to the party’s resolution, he directed the department to prepare a task force for the formation of the North Odisha Development Council and South Odisha Development Council.

Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Administrative Secretary Mrs Anu Garg along with senior officials of the Planning and Coordination Department briefed the Chief Minister about the working arrangements of the department.