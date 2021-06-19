Take a Virtual Tour of the Outdoor Display of Juang House at Odisha State Tribal Museum

Bhubaneswar: The ST & SC Development Department has taken up virtual tour of

Odisha State Tribal Museum on every Sunday. The visitors can visit the Outdoor

Display of Juang House at Odisha State Tribal Museum on 20th June by opening

Facebook and Twitter Pages @stscdev, @scstrti said Prof.(Dr.) A. B. Ota,

Director, SCSTRTI.

The Juang are settled in the hills and valleys of Keonjhar and the plains of

Angul and Dhenkanal districts. Cultivation, shifting cultivation, hunting, food

gathering are their major occupation.

The Juang House has a single door and no windows. This one-room

dwelling has a wooden platform on which grain is stored and a hearth in addition

to a mortar at the doorway. Juang dormitory is also called Mandaghar. This

bachelor’s dormitory is where all unmarried boys of the village sleep at night.

During the day it is used for village meeting and a fire is kept burning here, year

around. Straw grain bins are placed on wooden platform within the dormitory.

