T20 World Cup: India to take on South Africa in Perth Today

In ICC T20 Men’s world cup, India will face South Africa in Perth today. The match will start at 4.30 pm Indian time. All India Radio will broadcast a live commentary of this match. So far, India has defeated Pakistan and the Netherlands in this year’s world cup. Their match against South Africa will be a battle between equals because the conditions in Perth will suit the Proteas.

Earlier yesterday, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 65 runs at the Sydney Cricket ground. Chasing a target of 168 runs, the Sri Lanka team were all out for 102 runs in 19.2 overs. Trent Boult was the most successful bowler for New Zealand. He scalped 4 wickets giving away just 13 runs in 4 overs. Earlier New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. For New Zealand, Glenn Phillips hit a scintillating knock of 104 runs off just 64 balls.