T-Series brings you a mystical tale with Satinder Sartaaj’s ‘Pakeezgi’

Mumbai: The poignant Punjabi track of Satinder Sartaaj released today transports audiences to Arabian lands with grand visuals and equally soulful music. Penned and sung by Satinder Sartaaj of ‘Udaarian’ fame and composed by Beat Minister, ‘Pakeezgi’ is truly poetry in motion, conceived by Raymant Marwah and brought to life by Sandeep Sharma.

The heartfelt love song, also starring Dubai based blogger Fella, has already been creating ripples ever since the singer posted the teasers on his social media accounts and is finally here for audiences to enjoy!

Talking about the song says Satinder Sartaaj, “The track has so many layers and such a deep meaning that just ordinary visuals wouldn’t do. The music video is a beautiful story set in a mystical land and will leave audiences hooked. I hope my fans enjoy this visual treat.”

‘Pakeezgi’ featuring Satinder Sartaaj and Fella is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.