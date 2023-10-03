“Swachhta Hi Seva” organised in 46 Schools around Dhamra Port

Dhamra : Adani Foundation celebrated Gandhi Jayanti in 46 government schools in the periphery of Dhamra Port, where their Utthan project is operational. They organized activities like morning rallies, speeches, and drawing competitions to instill values of peace, unity, and social responsibility among students.

In light of the 9th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, cleanliness campaigns were conducted to emphasize the importance of cleanliness among school students. This year the main focus is on “Swachhta Hi Seva”, Adani Foundation aligned with this concept and exhibited among these Government schools. On this occasion teachers, students and community volunteers taken oath to maintain their school premise clean.

The Utthan project operates in 46 government schools in the Dosinga, Karanjamal, and Paiksahi clusters of the Chandbali block near Dhamra Port, benefiting over 3,000 young students in enhancing their foundational literacy and numeracy skills. This initiative reflects the power of education and community support, aligning with Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of truth, non-violence, and service to humanity, showcasing responsible corporate social contribution.