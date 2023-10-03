Union Education Minister joined the ‘Mo Mati Mo Desh’ campaign at Utkal University

Bhubaneswar: On the call of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, various programs are being organized under Mo Mati, Mo Desh Abhiyan across the country, including Odisha, to pay honor to the heroes who sacrificed for the country. The aim of this campaign is to honor the brave freedom fighters and brave people who sacrificed their lives for the country. To make India a developed country and root out the mentality of slavery, the Prime Minister gave the Panch Praman Mantra on Independence Day. In this context, to pay tribute to the immortal heroes who have sacrificed for the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide call for ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ or My Soil, My Country campaign was organized by Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Center for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

On this occasion, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Whatever I have done in my life today, I have done for the sacred soil of this Utkal University.” On this occasion obeisance to this land of wisdom of Odisha. Our world of education will take India to new heights in immortality, he said. The program is organized to honor our fighters, contribute to a developed India and maintain the unity and integrity of the country, Mo Mati Mo Desh is being organized when India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission is successfully completed and Aditya L-1 is launched for the solar mission. Through the G-20, world leaders have visited India and attended the Neyshya Bhoji hosted by the Hon’ble President of India, all of which are glorious achievements for the country.

There are many hard work and sacrifices of many fighters to give freedom to the country and free us from the slavery mentality. The contribution of many fighters and great men like Jayi Rajguru, Baksi Jagbandhu, Birsa Munda, Nirlam Munda, Shaheed Laxman Naik, Shaheed Baji Raut, Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, Kuluma Madhubabu and Dr. Harekrishna Mahatab for the independence of the country is unforgettable. ‘Mo Mati Mo Desh’, organized to commemorate the freedom fighters of the country and the sacrifices made to protect the country after independence, has brought a new awakening in the country. Today in this program soil collected by youths from all hostels of Utkal University, that will be placed on “Kartabya Patha” in New Delhi. In immortality, India will reach new heights and India’s education world will take the lead in taking the country to these heights. Shri Pradhan said that Utkal University will also participate in this.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur recited the oath of ‘Panch Prana’. These five souls are – ‘To realize the dream of making India a self-reliant and developed nation by 2047′. To destroy the mentality of slavery and to be proud of the country’s rich culture and tradition’. “To honor those who have dedicated themselves to strengthening the unity and integrity of India and to the security of the country”. He made the students take an oath of ‘Five Souls’ to ‘fulfil their duties towards the country as a citizen’. Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Vice Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya, Utkal University were presented with the ‘Amrit Kalas’ by Utkal University. He called upon the students to remember the sacrifices and sacrifices of the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country and to pay respect to the mother, soil and martyrs.

The program honored the families of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country. 10 family members of martyrs participated in the program.

Pukhraj Jaipal, DIG, SRPF, Odisha Sector, spoke on the occasion. Nehru Youth Center State Director Honey Sinha gave the welcome address while Regional Director Sarita Patel gave vote of thanks.

The two Union Ministers first offered flowers to Bagdevi Saraswati after reaching the gate of the University. Later poet Samrat Upendra Bhanj and poet Fakir Mohan paid a tribute to the statue. From there, he came in a procession and planted saplings along with the unveiling of the martyr’s ‘Memorial Plaque’ in the premises of Vani Vihar.

The ‘Mo Mati, Mo Desh’ program was organized by the Utkal University and the Nehru Youth Center. All the affiliated colleges of the Utkal University were participated along with all the PG-PhD students, teachers and staff were present.