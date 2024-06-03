Suzuki Motorcycle India hits the roof with Unprecedented Sales of 1,11,512 units in May’24  

Bengaluru, : Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has achieved a historic milestone by setting a record in its total monthly sales. The company sold a total of 1,11,512 two-wheelers in May’24, as compared to 91,316 units during the same month last year, marking 22% year-on-year growth.

Its domestic sales increased by 37% with 92,032 units sold during last month as compared to 67,040 units sold in May’23, thus breaking all past records. Meanwhile, the exports went down to 19,480 units in May’24 from 24,276 units in May’23.

Speaking on the May’24 sales performance, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Achieving the record-breaking monthly sales of 1,11,512 units is a significant milestone for us. This impressive performance highlights SMIPL’s growing market presence in the country. We deeply appreciate the love and trust of our customers for the brand Suzuki. This achievement is also a result of the commitment of our dealer network, business associates and team members. We are very thankful to the entire Suzuki Family and will provide best services and hospitality to all the Customers”