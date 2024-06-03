Central Bank of India and 1to1help Collaborate to Prioritize Mental Wellness Among Employees

1to1help, India’s leading provider of Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the Central Bank of India, a premier national banking institution committed to the well-being of its employees. This collaboration marks a significant step towards addressing the pressing mental health concerns prevalent in today’s workforce and underscores 1to1help’s dedication to supporting the mental well-being of Central Bank of India’s valued members.

Recent studies reveal a concerning rise in mental health issues among India’s workforce. A pre-screening process implemented by 1to1help revealed that a staggering 85% of counselling seekers exhibited symptoms of moderate or severe anxiety and/or depression. This alarming statistic highlights a pressing need for comprehensive mental health support.

“In a world where uncertainty is increasingly prevalent, our priority remains the welfare of our employees. We are delighted to embark on this partnership with 1to1help to extend our support network and foster a culture of mental wellness within the Central Bank of India,” stated Ms. Poppy Sharma, General Manager – HCM department from the Central Bank of India. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to prioritising mental health and ensuring that our employees have access to the resources they need to thrive in both their personal and professional lives.”

1to1help’s CEO, Ms. Mahua Bisht, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “In today’s fast-paced world, mental health has become a paramount concern, particularly within the workplace. We are thrilled to join forces with the Central Bank of India to provide comprehensive mental well-being solutions to 31000+ employees. Our goal is to serve as a trusted ally, offering a listening ear and empowering individuals to prioritize their mental well-being.”

As part of this partnership, 1to1help will introduce a highly personalized self-care journey for each individual, meticulously tailored to their specific needs, preferences, and contextual factors. This transformative initiative will empower employees to actively pursue their mental health objectives through a series of action-oriented tasks, personalized goal-setting, and reflective activity logs.

Drawing upon the clinical expertise of more than 250+ network of counsellors, 1to1help will deliver a comprehensive, customized well-being program exclusively for the Central Bank of India. This program will not only address immediate mental health concerns but also provide invaluable tools and strategies for long-term resilience and well-being.

1to1help is committed to fostering a culture of mental wellness within the Central Bank of India, where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to prioritize their mental well-being. Through this partnership, 1to1help reaffirms its commitment to promoting mental health advocacy in the workplace and aims to contribute to the overall well-being and productivity of the Central Bank of India’s esteemed workforce.