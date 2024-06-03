Ambuja Cements’ Bhatapara and Roorkee plants win Platinum & Gold Awards for Environmental Excellence

Ambuja Cements Bhatapara plant receives Apex India Green Leaf Platinum Award 2023 for Environmental Excellence, for its implementation of various environmental practices.

Ambuja Cements Roorkee plant receives Apex India Green Leaf Gold Award 2023 for Environmental Excellence, to mark its water stewardship initiatives.

Ahmedabad, : Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, receives the environment excellence Platinum and Gold Awards for its Bhatapara and Roorkee plants, respectively at the 8th Apex India Excellence Awards.

Ambuja Cements’ Bhatapara plant has been recognised for its deployment of green energy solutions including solar power, as well as Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS), which collectively contribute to about 30% of its power utilisation. The plant is also 8-times water positive, making it a prime example for water conservation. For these best practices, it has been bestowed the Apex India Green Leaf Platinum Award 2023 for Environmental Excellence.

Meanwhile, the Ambuja Cements’ Roorkee plant has been feted with the Apex India Green Leaf Gold Award 2023 for Environmental Excellence owing to its promotion of efficient water use and conservation practices, through which it has reduced its water consumption by a staggering 33%.

Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said, “These accolades are a recognition of our relentless pursuit of operational excellence through constant improvements in efficiencies, as well as our unmoving focus on environmental stewardship through the facilitation of the most innovative green technologies. Our product portfolio of more than 85% blended green cement is complemented by these diligent efforts at our manufacturing plants.”

These awards highlight Ambuja Cements’ leadership position in sustainability efforts which have resulted in the Company becoming 11x water positive and 8x plastic negative.