Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile Agni5, successfully launched from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha

• Agni-5 capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with very high degree of accuracy

• Uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine

• Successful launch in line with India’s policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’

Bhubaneswar: A successful launch of the Surface to Surface Ballistic Missile, Agni-5, was carried out on October 27, 2021 at approximately 1950 hrs from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The missile, which uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy.

The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India’s stated policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’.