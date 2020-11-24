Sundargarh launches Bike Ambulance to ease bringing patients from hard to reach areas to nearby hospitals

Sundargarh: To overcome the hurdles of bringing patients from hard to reach areas of the district, Sundargarh introduces bike ambulance named ‘Swasthya Rakshyak’. The service with a fleet of 9 bike ambulances was flagged off by Collector Shri Nikhil Pavan Kalyan on Tuesday.

In the first phase of the rollout, three bike ambulances are provided to Koira, Gurundia and Rajgangpur blocks each. The vehicles will reach those areas where mobility of normal ambulance is a challenge. This facility is supported by Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC).

“Bike ambulance is a modern facility to reach remote areas which will help us bring patients to the hospital timely and save their life. This service will be extended to other blocks of the district in a phased manner”, said Collector Shri Nikhil Pavan Kalyan while dedicating the service to the people of the district.

Attending the inaugural event, CDMO Dr. Saroj Kumar Mishra said, “Bike ambulances will play an important role in the ambulance service of the district. We will allocate a dedicated number soon for bike ambulance which will be communicated to the people through ASHA & AWW.”

Among others, ADMO Dr. Purna Chandra Sahu, SLO Dr. Shakti Prasad Padhi, DPM Mr. Deepak Kumar Mohanty were present on the occasion.

