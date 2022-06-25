Sundargarh Collector Reviews Progress of Construction Work at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium Rourkela

Rourkela : Sundargarh Collector Dr. Parag H. Gavali took stock of the progress of the construction works at Birsa Munda International Hockey stadium in the BPUT campus at Rourkela and reviewed various developmental projects in the city on Saturday.

This was the first visit of Dr. Gavali to Smart City Rourkela after taking over charge as the Collector and District Magistrate (DM) of Sundargarh.

The country’s largest hockey stadium is being constructed at Rourkela for the upcoming FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup, 2023 which is being organised by Odisha. The matches will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium Rourkela.

Upon completion, this facility at Rourkela will house over 20,000 spectators. Apart from that, the stadium will have changing rooms for players, advanced gymnasium, facilities complex, administrative complex and large parking area. Dr. Gavali took stock of the construction works at the site and issued necessary direction for their completion within deadline.

The Collector also visited the Rourkela airstrip where expansion works are currently underway. He held discussion with the concerned officials over the completion of works well before the World Cup Hockey tournament.

Following his field visit, the Collector held a meeting at the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) premises to review the various infrastructural projects currently underway in the city for the World Cup Hockey tournament. The meeting focused on the construction of roads, illumination and beautification works in the city. ADM Rourkela and RMC Commissioner and CEO RSCL Dr. Subhankar Mohapatra and senior officials from various departments were present at the meeting.

Two modern parks developed by the Rourkela Smart City Limited (RSCL) at Chhend were inaugurated at the hands of a SHG woman. Hon’ble MLA Rourkela Sarada Prasad Nayak, Sundargarh Collector Dr. Parag H. Gavali and RMC Commissioner Dr. Subhankar Mohapatra graced the occasion.

The parks have provisions for the fitness and recreation of people from across age groups. Those include well equipped play area for children and an open gym for the youth and fitness enthusiasts. The Collector spoke to the woman SHG members who have been given the responsibility of maintaining the parks.

Sub Collector Panposh Daulat Chandrakar, PA ITDA Panposh Sarojini Prasanna Kulu, RMC Dy Commissioners Sudhanshu Kumar Bhoi, Sitadebi Majhi, Dr Gaurabmaya Pradhan, Asst Commissioners Sukant Kumar Beura and Narendra Pradhan were present at the park inauguration.