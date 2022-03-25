Sujata Mohanty elected Jagatsinghpur ZP vice president

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Tirtol block Zilla Parishad [ZP] zone 2 elected member Sujata Mohanty designated as Jagatsinghpur ZP vice president unopposed. The elections for the ZP vice president post was held in Sadbhabana Sabha Gruha here on Friday, collector Parul Patwari administered oath to the new ZP vice president Mohanty in presence of all elected ZP members, Jagatsinghpur MLA Prashant Muduli, ZP president Manoj Bhoi, ADM Jagatsinghpur, district Panchayat Officer and other officials.

Meanwhile, vice-chairperson elections for Panchayat Samiti spread in all eight blocks of Jagatsinghpur district have been completed, official reports revealed that vice-chairpersons elected for different Panchayat Samiti’s reported as Jagatsinghpur Panchayat Samiti Ratiranjan Behera, Naugaion Sujit Kumar Puhana, Balikuda Priyambada Palavari, Erasama Bikash Kumar Parida, Kujanga Gyanajit swain, Tirtol Sandhya Rani Mohanty, Biridi Pinaki Priyadarshani, Raghunathpur Devasis Tripathy. [Ends]

