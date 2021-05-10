Sudatta Mandal takes charge as Deputy Managing Director of SIDBI

New Delhi: Sudatta Mandal has taken charge as the Deputy Managing Director of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the principal financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The appointment is for a period of 3 years.

Prior to this, Shri Mandal was the Chief General Manager of EXIM Bank. Shri Mandal has professional experience of more than 25 years in international trade and investment finance, project finance, structured lending, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) lending including cluster financing, and trade finance.

He is a B-Tech. in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management with specialisation in Finance from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.