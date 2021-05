New Delhi: IPS Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been appointed as Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of 2 years .

Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves appointment of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH: 1985) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office or until further orders.

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, 1985 batch IPS officer and DG of CISF and former DGP of Maharastra.