Cabinet approves Madhya Pradesh’s Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Anukampa Niyukti Yojana

Bhopal: A virtual meeting of the Cabinet was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Choauhan. During the Cabinet meeting it was decided to implement ‘Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Anukampa Niyukti Yojana’ to provide compassionate appointment to eligible dependents of those who died while serving in government service during Covid-19 pandemic including regular permanent workers, workers on workload and contingency fund, daily wage earners, ad hoc, contractual, collector rate, outsource, government servants working on honorarium, government servants working as outsourced employees.



The cabinet authorised Madhya Pradesh Health Corporation to purchase one crore vaccine doses through global tender to provide Covid-19 vaccine to persons aged between 18 and 44 years. The formation of a high-level committee was taken to conduct technical examination of the tender process of vaccine purchase and to approve the financial proposal. After technical examination, the financial proposals of the tenderers will be examined and a proposal for fixing rate for the purchase of the vaccine will be presented before the Cabinet for approval.



Approval of instructions / funds issued during the corona epidemic



The cabinet approved immediate / contingent expenditure to deal with the Corona epidemic, which could not be anticipated and the expenses for the transportation of migrant workers from outside the state.



The Cabinet provided ex-post facto approval to instructions issued for expenditure permission to 52 districts for the unexpected expenses in prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic, which were not permissible in the SDRF norms such as for the operation of relief camps (excluding the permissible expenditure in the SDRF) for instance the transport arrangements of the workers.



The Cabinet gave ex-post facto approval for the action taken to bring the trapped workers in other states through trains in Madhya Pradesh during the lockdown in the year 2020.



The Cabinet gave post-facto approval to the Mukhyamantri Pravasi Mazdoor Sahayata Yojana launched for a provision to transfer Rs 1000 into the bank account / e-wallet of the labourers of Madhya Pradesh state who were trapped in other states keeping in mind their basic needs during the nationwide lockdown to prevent corona virus infection.



The cabinet gave ex-post facto approval to the directions issued for rental vehicles to Naib Tehsildars for two months from April 1 to May 31, 2020 for discharging administrative responsibilities during lockdown for prevention of corona.



The cabinet has given approval to the action taken for the acquisition of hotels by the district administration for the purpose of operating as quarantine centres for the stay of doctors, paramedical staff, police officers and other officers and employees doing duty during lockdown due to Covid-19.



Safe Tourist Places Programme for Women



The Cabinet has given its approval to conduct ‘Safe Tourist Places Programme for Women’ in the period from financial year 2020-2021 to 2022-2023. A total of Rs 27 crore 98 lakh 66 thousand 706 was also sanctioned for spending including 10 crore 40 lakh 78 thousand 100 rupees for the year 2020-21, 10 crore 5 lakh 51 thousand 360 rupees for the year 2021-22 and 7 crore 52 lakh 37 thousand 246 rupees for the year 2022-23.



Specialist Physician Recruitment



The Cabinet approved amendment in the provision related to the departmental recruitment rules under Madhya Pradesh Public Health and Family Welfare Department related to 100 percent promotion of first class specialists on the sanctioned posts, and approved the filling of 25 percent posts by direct recruitment and the remaining 75 percent by promotion as before. After incorporating the above provisions in the departmental recruitment rules, the process of recruitment of experts will be done through direct recruitment to provide expert services to the general public of the state.



To provide services of specialist doctors to the general public, to attract class two P.G. physicians in the state for the services in the department the subsequent grade pay (5400 to 6600) would be given as promotion after taking charge as medical officer to postgraduate degree holder physicians after two years and postgraduate diploma holder physicians after three years of regular service.



If the doctors already working in the department are selected for the post of specialist in the direct recruitment process, their prior services will be included in the qualifying service calculation for pension.



Campa fund



The Cabinet approved utilization of funds from the Campa Fund of Rs 776 crore 97 lakh for the implementation of the Annual Operation Action Plan (APO) for the year 2021-22 under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund (CAMPA Fund) by the State Government.



Regarding procurement



The Cabinet decided to have farmers registered in the state in Rabi 2020-21 (Rabi Marketing Year 2021-22) for procurement of gram, lentil and mustard under the PSS of the Government of India by the State Procurement Agency ‘Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Association.’



Per Drop more crop



Permission for continuation of Per Drop More Crop (Micro Irrigation) on the component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) implemented under Horticulture and Food Processing Department, even after April 1, 2021 from the year 2021-22 to 2023-24 was provided by Cabinet.

