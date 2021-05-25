Madhya Pradesh govt. orders to establish blood testing labs in universities

Bhopal: Governor Smt. Anandiben Patel has instructed to set up blood test labs in all universities. she has said that the lab should have testing facility for Novel Corona. she has also instructed to make effective arrangements for health examination of all the employees of the university and get blood tests done every month. The Governor was holding an online discussion with the Vice Chancellors of the Universities at Raj Bhavan today. Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav also attended the meeting online.



Governor Smt. Patel said that the ongoing Covid vaccination work in universities should be conducted effectively. Not a single vaccine should go waste, vaccination work should be foolproof. The vaccination vial should be opened only when the person is present at the center for vaccination in multiples of ten or ten. For this, work should be based on a clear action plan. she instructed to arrange for 100 percent vaccination in the villages adopted by the universities. she said that vaccination should be done after discussion with sarpanchs. she directed to complete the construction work going on in the universities within the time limit.



Governor Smt. Patel said that the time table of the examinations should be displayed on the website. Along with the time table of the examinations, it should have the dates of the examination results also so that students get proper time for preparation of exams. They were told that the examinations of students studying in universities will also be held online in the months of June and July. Their results will be declared in the month of July and August respectively. During this period, examinations will be conducted in the colleges affiliated to the university through the open book system. Students will give online examinations. Answer books have to be submitted at the collection center. Examination evaluation will be arranged in the lead colleges.



On this occasion, it was informed that in most of the universities of the state, teachers, officers, employees of the university and their families who are more than 45 plus have been vaccinated. New courses of MA Yoga, D Pharma and M Pharma have been started by Vikram University Ujjain. Similarly, Jiwaji University Gwalior has started M.Sc in Electronics and Instrumentation, Certificate in Printing Technology, Certificate in Security Management, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore has started M. Tech Internet of Things, M.Tech. Energy Management, M Tech Artificial Intelligence, Master of Vocation in Fashion Technology, Master of Vocation in Landscape Design, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University of Social Sciences has started Diploma in Office Management and Procedure, Certificate in Office Management and Procedure at Infantry School Mhow, Yoga Certificate Course at Army College, Mhow, Human Rights Certificate Course and M.A. Police Administration in Madhya Pradesh Police Academy.



The online meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Higher Education Shri Anupam Rajan, Principal Secretary to Governor Shri D.P. Ahuja, vice Chancellors of Awadhesh Pratap Singh University Rewa, Barkatullah University Bhopal, Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University Chhatarpur, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Indore, Jiwaji University Gwalior, Rani Durgavati University Jabalpur, Vikram University Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University Bhopal, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University Bhopal, Dr. BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow, Pt. S.N. Shukla University Shahdol and Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya Jabalpur.





