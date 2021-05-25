Governor of Madhya Pradesh meets employees retiring in May

Bhopal: Employees of Raj Bhawan who are retiring in May met Governor SmtAnandiben Patel today.



Governor Mrs. Patel honored the employees by offering them shawls, quince. Wished them a healthy and long life. Assistant Grade-2 Mr. DeepalakshmiRanganekar and Khalasi Mr. Anil Shrivastava will retire from government service on May 31, 2021, among the employees retiring from the Raj Bhavan service.

Related