Bhopal: Employees of Raj Bhawan who are retiring in May met Governor SmtAnandiben Patel today.
Governor Mrs. Patel honored the employees by offering them shawls, quince. Wished them a healthy and long life. Assistant Grade-2 Mr. DeepalakshmiRanganekar and Khalasi Mr. Anil Shrivastava will retire from government service on May 31, 2021, among the employees retiring from the Raj Bhavan service.
Governor of Madhya Pradesh meets employees retiring in May
