Subarnarekha Port organises skill development drive for students at Basta in Balasore district

Baliapal : Subarnarekha Port Private Ltd (SPPL) has organised a three-day long assessment drive, in collaboration with JN Tata Vocational Training Institute (JNTVTI), Jamshedpur, to nominate local students around Baliapal and Basta in Balasore district for skill development. More than 140 students from nearby villages had participated in it.

SPPL will facilitate skill development of the students, so that they can get placement in various companies across the country. The assessment was held from June 28 to 30, 2022 at Prince Kalyan Mandap, near Katipola, Basta.

The eligible candidates are between 18 and 31 years of age. Total 42 BE/B.Tech/Diploma students, 53 science graduates and intermediate students and 53 ITI students had participated in the screening sessions. Selected candidates will undergo training at JNTVTI, Jamshedpur. After successful completion of the training, JNTVTI ensures 100% placement of the candidates in various companies across the country.

This will be second such batch to join JNTVTI from Balasore facilitated by SPPL. Out of the first batch of 19 students, who were sent to JNTVTI on February 21, 2022, nine candidates have already got jobs, while the rest are undergoing training. This special drive is being organised only for the kins of those families who have registered the land for the Subarnarekha port project.

