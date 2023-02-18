Students of the SOMS, IGNOU-RAI Retail Course Secured Internships with Top Retail Brands

Retailers Association of India (RAI) in association with SOMS, IGNOU (School of Management Studies – Indira Gandhi National Open University) organised a Job Fair on the 14th & 15th of February 2023 for the students of the BBA in Retailing course to give them exposure and enhance their employability in the retail sector.

The Job Fair saw the participation of more than 15 top retail brands in India and the hiring of about 500 students. This three-month Internship is important for students to receive practical exposure to operational activities and compete logistics in the retail sector.

Dr Lawrence Fernandes, Director – Retail Learning & Membership, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said,“Our association with SOMS, IGNOU has enabled us to provide an effective and relevant curriculum in Retail for students to make them industry-ready. We are delighted to see some of the best brands in the country participating in the job fair and giving students a spectacular start to their careers in Retail.”

About 500 students participated in this Job Fair and secured positions with top retailers in the country. The retailers who participated in the Job Fair include Reliance Trends, Reliance Brands, Timezone, Travel Foods Services, Madame, Mystique ( Nike factory outlet), Spar, Jubilant Foods Works, Spykar, Nallis and Being Human, to name a few.