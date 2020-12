Bhubaneswar: NALCO Mahila Samiti (NMS) members, under the leadership of Smt. Sasmita Patra, President, NMS, performed Street Play (‘Nukkad Naatak 2020’) at Gandhi Park in Puri, today, to create awareness on COVID19 and Swachhata. Earlier, Street plays were also organized near Lingaraj Temple and NALCO Square.

Related

comments