Stranded Odias In Saudi Arabia Repatriated To Bhubaneswar In First-Ever Direct Flight

Dammam : Total 138 distressed Odias, repatriated to Odisha directly by Bande Bharat Mission Special Air India flight from Dammam to Bhubaneswer on 16th June 2020.

For this special flight, all Odia Brother and sisters are thankful to Honorable Union Minister, Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan who personally interacted with the different government agencies like Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation, The Chief Minister Of Odisha, Mr. Naveen Pattanaik, Indian Ambassador to KSA,Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Second Secretary, Mr. Dolamani Meher, the embassy of India , Riyadh , Mr. Rahul Shrivatava, The Joint Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs.

We are thankful to all the central and state government for their commendable support, coordination and prompt processing of the Ministerial recommendations with all relevant authorities to arrange approval for a Direct Air India flight from Dammam to Bhubaneswar.

A mix reaction was created at Dammam Airport, as some of them were leaving permanently this Holy land of Saudi Arabia, whereas some of them were exited to directly reach to the Lord Jagannath Dham.

Different Odisha Association across the Saudi Arabia , like Utkalika, Kalingan and ROSA Executive committee worked tirelessly To make this mission successful.

