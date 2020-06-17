AirAsia India becomes the 1st domestic airline in India to launch safe door to door baggage service

Mumbai: A week after celebrating the 6th Anniversary of its operations in the country, AirAsia India today, became the first domestic airline to launch safe door to door baggage service for its guests, branded AirAsia FlyPorter. The revolutionary FlyPorter service gives guests flying with AirAsia India the luxury of doorstep baggage pick up as well as the option to continue their journey to their final destination within the city on arrival with the freedom to travel without baggage.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a paradigm shift in the travel and service industries with a significant impact on safety, social distancing and other operational policies for airlines and airports. While touchless and contactless check-in and boarding has ensured that guests feel safe while opting for air travel, AirAsia India’s FlyPorter service now introduces a more safe, stringent and hassle-free way to transport your baggage as well. An industry first, the door to door baggage delivery service entails FlyPorter picking the baggage from the guests’ home and delivering it at their doorstep.

This convenient service starts at an introductory price of ₹500 for one-way delivery to or from the airport and is available in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Hyderabad as part of the first phase of launch with Mumbai coming shortly as well.

Speaking about this initiative, Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer said, “At AirAsia India, with our values of safety always and being guest-obsessed, the convenience and comfort of our guests has always been a priority in introducing new products and services. While guests are adapting to the new normal with air travel, we have been doing everything we can to make the flying experience safe and comfortable. This industry-first introduction of our FlyPorter service is designed to ensure that guests can travel without worrying about their baggage with a doorstep to doorstep delivery model. AirAsia has always been a pioneer in using technology to transform air travel and we are hopeful that our guests will benefit from this unique service.”

The AirAsia Flyporter service can be availed up to 24 hours prior to the departure of the flight. It also includes an insurance of ₹5000 per baggage item for the contents and container. Guests can avail the service by visiting flyporter.carterporter.in or contacting +91 63668 35588.

From hygiene and safety standards to social distancing norms, a lot has changed to pave the way for the ‘new normal’ in flying. We remain committed to the health and safety of our employees, partners, and the guests we serve. With the introduction of AirAsia FlyPorter services, guests can now be assured of:

● Safe Packaging: All the bags are thoroughly disinfected at the warehouse and packed in double layered packing materials to ensure utmost safety and hygiene

● Screened Personnel: Our executives are screened regularly and use adequate Personal Protective Equipment

● Sanitised Vehicle: Delivery vehicles are disinfected regularly to enable facilitation of a clean logistics support system

● Contactless Procedures: Delivery executives follow strict social distancing procedures

● 24/7 Support: Round the clock support for your convenience

● Free Insurance: Insurance for upto ₹5000 for each luggage container and its contents

