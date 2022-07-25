Steps taken to Expedite Environmental Clearance Process

New Delhi : As per information available on PARIVESH Portal,approximately 172 proposals belonging to various State/UT including one Environmental Clearance (EC) proposal received from the State of Punjab and three EC proposals from the State of Bihar forgrant of ECare being dealt at the Central level. No EC proposal is pending from the District Bhagalpur at central level.

With a view to expedite the EC process, a number of steps have been taken by the Central Government, which includes following:

Ministry has launched a single window online PARIVESH (Pro-Active and Responsive facilitation by Interactive, Virtuous and Environmental Single-window Hub) portal on 10thAugust, 2018 which automates the entire process of EC starting from submission of application, preparation of agenda, preparation of Minutes to grant of clearances. EAC meetings for appraisal of projects are now conducted twice a month. Various initiatives have been taken by the Ministry towards necessary amendments in the policies and regulations to ensure transparent and simplified process of EC without compromising on rigor of the environmental concerns.

Due to various efforts taken by Government towards streamlining the EC procedure, overall time taken in grant of EC has reduced considerably over the years and it has taken approximately 75 days in the year 2021 against the maximum of 105 days as prescribed in EIA Notification, 2006.

The Government has taken a number of measures to protect flora and increase in forest cover in the Country. These,inter-alia, include the National Afforestation Programme (NAP) and Green India Mission (GIM) being implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Afforestation activities are also taken up under various programmes/funding sources such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Compensatory Afforestation Funds under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). Afforestation activities are also taken up under various schemes of State Government /UT Administration.As per the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2021, the forest cover has increased by 1540 square kilometre compared to last assessment i.e. ISFR 2019. Various schemes are being implemented by the Central and State Government/Union Territory Administration for increase in forest and tree cover in the country.

Similarly, the Government has also taken a number of steps to protect and conservewildlife and endangered species of flora and fauna. These,inter-alia, include:

Protected Areas, viz., National Parks, Sanctuaries, ConservationReserves and Community Reserves covering important wildlifehabitats have been created all over the country under theprovisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 to conserve wild animals and their habitats. Rare and endangered species of animals found in India like SnowLeopard, Olive Ridley Turtles, Great Indian Bustard, GangeticDolphin, Dugong, etc. have been listed in Schedule-I of the WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972, thereby providing them highest degreeof protection. Wildlife Crime Control Bureau has been set up to gather intelligence about poaching and unlawful trade in wild animals and animal articles and to achieve inter-state and trans-boundarycoordination in enforcement of wildlife laws. The Ministry has formulated the 3rd‘National Wildlife ActionPlan’ for a period of 2017 to 2031 to save wild animals in thecountry. The Plan focuses on landscape approach in conservationof all wildlife irrespective of where they occur. It also givesspecial emphasis to recovery of threatened species of wildlife

while conserving their habitats which includes terrestrial, inlandaquatic, coastal and marine ecosystems. Providing financial assistance under Centrally Sponsored Schemesviz. ‘Development of Wildlife Habitats’, ‘Project Tiger’ and‘Project Elephant.’ Providing financial assistance to States/UTs for the recoveryprogramme of critically endangered species under the componentRecovery programme for saving of critically endangered speciesand habitats under CSS- ‘Development of Wildlife Habitats’. Atotal of 22 critically endangered species have been identified underthis programme. A National Action Plan for conservation of migratory birds alongthe Central Asian Flyway has been launched. Local communities have been involved in conservation ofmigratory species e.g. Amur Falcon in State of Nagaland; WhaleShark in Gujarat; Dugong in Tamil Nadu; Olive Ridley Turtles inOdisha. India is a signatory to the Convention on Migratory Species(CMS). India has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) on conservation of Siberian Cranes, Marine Turtles,Dugongs and Raptors. In order to further strengthen conservation of wildlife, Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs) are notified around National Parks andSanctuaries under the provisions of the Environment (Protection)Act, 1986.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.