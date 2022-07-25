MoHUA sanctions 122.69 lakh houses under PMAY-U ‘Housing for All’ Mission for providing all-weather pucca houses to urban beneficiaries

New Delhi : Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) – ‘Housing for All’ Mission, since 25.06.2015 for giving Central assistance to States / Union Territories (UTs) for providing all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban beneficiaries. Ministry provides different levels of Central assistance to States / UTs for each beneficiary under following four verticals of the Scheme:

S. No. Vertical Central assistance to each beneficiary 1. Beneficiary-led individual house construction/ enhancement (BLC) ₹1.50 lakh 2. Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) ₹1.50 lakh 3. “In-situ” Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) ₹ 1.00 lakh 4. Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) Category (Annual household income) Loan Amount Interest subsidy Economically Weaker Section (up to ₹3,00,000) up to ₹6 lakhs 6.5 % Low Income Group (from ₹3,00,001 to ₹6,00,000) Middle Income Group (MIG)*-I (from ₹6,00,001 to ₹12,00,000) up to ₹9 lakhs 4% Middle Income Group (MIG)*-II (from ₹12,00,001 to ₹18,00,000) up to ₹12 lakhs 3% *(CLSS for MIG was from 01.01.2017 to 31.03.2021)

Based on the project proposals submitted by States / UTs, a total of 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned during the Mission period i.e. till 31 March 2022. Against the sanctioned houses, 101.94 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 61.15 lakh are completed / delivered to beneficiaries since inception of the Scheme. During the last three years 33.25 lakh houses have been completed under different verticals of the Scheme.

Amount of Central assistance sanctioned and released for construction of houses including completed houses under different verticals of the Scheme are as under:

Component Central assistance Sanctioned (₹ in Cr.) Central assistance Released (₹ in Cr.) Beneficiary-led individual house construction / enhancement (BLC) 1,10,135.85 57,651.25 Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) 31,675.17 11,792.18 In-situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) 6,520.82 2,591.99 Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) 55,095.00 48,095.00 Total 2,03,426.83 1,20,130.42

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.