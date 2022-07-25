As a new paradigm for urban development, an alternate land policy based on land pooling concept has been notified in Delhi

New Delhi : The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs assists the States / Union Territories (UTs) in development of urban infrastructure through its Missions – Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0), Smart Cities Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 (SBM-U 2.0) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is not conducting development through large scale land acquisition method. Instead, the Land Pooling Policy is being implemented in Delhi to undertake the development process. As a new paradigm for the urban development of Delhi, an alternate land policy based on land pooling concept has been notified in Delhi. Under this policy, owners or group of owners will pool land parcels for development as per prescribed norms. Landowners have shown willingness to pool their lands under land pooling policy. As on date landowners of approximately 7,313 Ha. of land have expressed their willingness to participate. No model land pooling law has been framed.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.