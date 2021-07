Bhubaneswar : State Transport Authority (STA) today informed that the slot booking for the Driving Licence (DL) skill test has been resumed in Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khordha, Kendrapada, Mayurbhanj, and Nayagarh. While, slot booking for the Puri district will be available from July 13 after the Rath Yatra.

Besides, the slots will be opened for booking from 7 am every day from July 13 and Only existing DL applicants can book slots for the DL skill test.