INS Chillika hosts passing out parade for 2,142 trainees of Indian Navy and Coast Guard

Bhubaneswar : A total of 2142 trainees of Indian Navy and Coast Guard of batch 01/2021 graduated from INS Chilka under Southern Naval Command in a ceremonial Passing Out Parade held on 09 Jul 2021. The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi AVSM, NM, Commandant, Indian Naval Academy.

The passing out parade marked the successful culmination of 21 weeks of their basic training. The Chief Guest also awarded medals and trophies to meritorious trainees on the occasion. During his address, the Admiral urged the passing out trainees to hone their skills further and develop a strong foundation of knowledge, willingness to learn and commitment to excel in their respective careers that lay ahead. He also urged them to uphold Navy’s core values ‘Duty, Honour and Courage’

Ashish Chetry, Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Gulshan Kumar, Matric Recruit (MR) from Indian Navy as well as Gaikwad Ajit Suresh, Navik (General Duty) and Rathur Nikhil Vinod, Navik (Domestic Branch) from Coast Guard were adjudged the best trainees in their respective categories.