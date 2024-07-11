State level World Population Day 

‘Population Stabilisation Fortnight’ or ‘Janasankhya Sthirata Pakshya’ observed

Bhubaneswar : The ‘World Population Day’ is observed on 11th July all over the world. It is being observed all across the country as well as in Odisha every year with focus on addressing Family Planning and Population Issues. It aims to strengthen the stakeholders engagement to bring back the focus on protecting reproductive rights of the individual and providing opportunities to the women in reproductive age to regulate their fertility. On this Occasion, Special Secretary – PH, Health & FW, Govt. of Odisha, Dr. Jitendra Mohan Bebortha, Director of Family Welfare, Odisha, Dr. Sanjukta Sahoo, Director Public Health Dr. Nilakantha Mishra were present.

A month long campaign as ‘Population Stabilisation Fortnight’ or ‘Janasankhya Sthirata Pakshya’ from 11th to 24th July, 2024 which was preceded by a ‘Mobilisation Fortnight from 27th June to 10th July 2024’ in the entire state was observed. Total fertility rate (TFR), the most important indicator that reflects the success of the family planning programme and population stabilisation of a region/state/country has significantly declined in Odisha to 1.8 (NFHS-5) which is lower than National Average (2.0).

The Slogan for World Population Day in Odisha for 2024 is as follows: ‘Vikashita Bharatra Parichaya Nutan, Parivaar Niyojan Prati Dampatinkar Samman’.

Strenghtening the delivery of Newer Contraceptives {Sub-dermal Implants and Subcutaneous Antara}to the eligible couples as part of the initiative to expand the basket of choices for the target audience in pilot districts, both at the facility and community level.

On this occasion, Nuapada, Sonepur, Nabrangpur, Cuttack, Bouda districts are being awarded for best performance in Family Planning service in the state. Deogargh & Gajpati for MPA (Antara) administration, Jagatsinghpur & Ganjam for PP IUCD acceptance, Jajpur & Kandhamal district for PA IUCD and best DVLMs for implementation of Family Planning Logistic Management Information System JyotiNarayan Mahalik of Malkangiri, Yoshada Rani Behera of Khordha, Smrutibardhan Dash of Ganjam, & Malaya Ranjan Panigrahy of Nabarangpur district are awarded.

Dr, Rajendra Kumar Rout, DHH, Mayurbhanja & Dr Satyasai Nayak of Bargarh district are awarded for best operating Surgeon for Female Sterilisation operation. Dr Muktikanta Nayak, CHC, Keonjhar & Dr Susmita Das, DHH, Koraput are awarded for Female sterilization (Laparoscopic). ANM Smt Deepika Pradhan of Kalahandi & Smt Sasmita Das of Badchana CHC, ASHA worker Smt Rangabati Behera of Soro, Balasore & Smt Nibedita Das are awarded for motivating clients for ESB scheme.

Best performing Service Providers for Newer Contraceptives (Implant & Antara SC) Smt. Ranjita Biswal HW(F) of Balasore & Dr. Gitanjali Dash of Ganjam are awarded. Best performing new operating surgeons for conducting Female Sterilisation operation Dr. Dhiresh Sarangi of CHC Khantapada, Balasore & Dr. Ashis Kumar Dharua of Kalahandi are awarded.

Dr. Muralidhar Padhi, Addl Director, Health & Family welfare gave vote of thanks.