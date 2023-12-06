State Level Launching of FP 2030 Roadmap and Newer Contraceptives in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A State-level event titled “Launching of FP2030 Roadmap and Newer Contraceptives” was organised at Hotel Welcom, BBSR on December 6th, 2023. Guests included Dr. Brundha D, IAS Mission Director NHM Odisha, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Panigrahy, Director of Family Welfare, Odisha and Andrea M. Wojnar, UNFPA representative India & Country Director Bhutan. The participants for the event included ADPHO FW and DMRCH from all thirty districts of Odisha along with State level officials, consultants and development partners. Aligned with India’s vision for FP2030, Odisha has prepared a FP2030 roadmap and introduced two newer contraceptives, namely sub-dermal implants (single rod) and subcutaneous injectable contraceptives (Antara). The subdermal implant will be implemented in Medical college and District Head uarter hospital of Ganjam & Cuttack, while the subcutaneous injectable contraceptive (Antara) will be introduced in selected facilities of Gajapati and Balasore districts.

Andrea M. Wojnar emphasized that the FP2030 roadmap and newer contraceptives will empower women for right-based reproductive health. Dr. Brundha D highlighted that FP2030 aims to create an environment where all women and girls can lead healthy lives and make informed decisions about contraception. Dr. Bijaya Kumar Panigrahy added that the inclusion of these contraceptives expands the choices available to women, fostering informed decision-making and potentially increasing modern contraceptive prevalence rate. The program concluded with instruction to districts for the successful rollout of Newer Contraceptives and FP2030 roadmap.

