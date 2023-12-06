Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has appreciated the efforts of Team Odisha in I &PR Dept for bagging gold at IITF 2023

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has appreciated the efforts of Team Odisha in I &PR Dept for bagging gold at IITF 2023. Minister Sri Pradeep Ku Amat, Principal Secretary Sri Sanjay Ku Singh and Director Sri Saroj Samal met CM Sri Naveen Patnaik yesterday at Naveen Nivas and showed the Gold Award.

Odisha Mandap received the award at the end of the 14-day international trade carnival held in New Delhi. CM advised the Dept to continue its good work and make the state’s outreach programmes successful with new, better communication strategies.

The Odisha Mandap at IITF was a cynosure of all that attracted over 5 lakh visitors. The Odisha Mandap had displayed the maritime trade glory of Odisha along with the rich art, culture and sculpture. The display was stunningly beautiful getting a positive appraisal from the jury.