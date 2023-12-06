Raksha Rajya Mantri participates in the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting in Ghana

New Delhi,6th December: Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt participated in the 2023 United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting in Accra, Ghana from 5-6 December 2023. In his address, he delivered a statement on behalf of India in the first session on 06 December 2023, essentially outlining the challenges being faced by peacekeepers and role of women in peacekeeping in the current environment.He also announced substantial pledges on behalf of India to support the United Nations peacekeeping operations. India has been the leading troop contributing country to the United Nations peacekeeping effort. In the last seven decades, India has contributed more than 2,75,000 troops in 53 different missions.

On the sidelines of the United Nation Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting, the Minister also participated in bilateral meetings with several friendly foreign countries to discuss matters of mutual interest and defence cooperation. He also interacted with the Indian diaspora in Accra Ghana during the visit.

The United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting is a biennial meeting organized by the United Nations in which all major donors and troop contributing states come together to discuss issues regarding peacekeeping operations under the UN charter.