STAR ALLIANCE NAMED THE WORLD’S BEST AIRLINE ALLIANCE

Gurugram : Star Alliance has been honoured with the title of World’s Best Airline Alliance once again at this year’s prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards. The Alliance’s newly launched Paris Charles de Gaulle airport lounge has also won the World’s Best Airline Alliance Lounge title in its first year. Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias received the awards at a ceremony held at the iconic Fairmont Windsor Park, UK.

Celebrating the occasion, Mr Panagiotoulias said: “We are humbled to learn that millions of customers voted and made us the best yet again. Not only does this acknowledge the effort we dedicate to making customer journeys seamless, but it also motivates us further to achieve more.”

Mr Panagiotoulias also congratulated thousands of member airline employees across the network and continued: “The commitment and effort of every employee at Star Alliance and member airlines throughout a promising 2023 have culminated in this award. I proudly accept this honour on their behalf and commend them for their dedication. I encourage them to keep aiming for excellence this year and in the future.”

Star Alliance, the world’s first and largest airline alliance, represents a globally recognised brand committed to providing a seamless experience for its collective customer base. Dedicated to delivering a smoother journey, Star Alliance and its member airlines offer the widest network in the sky, along with benefits such as loyalty reciprocation, efficient baggage tracking, exclusive lounge access, and expedited gold track security clearance, among other perks.

The Star Alliance lounge at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport opened its doors in October 2023 and quickly became a favourite among frequent flyers. This expansive 1,300 square meter facility is conveniently located in Terminal 1, offering exceptional runway views, a beautifully designed welcome bar, and an immersive wine section for an authentic French experience.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards, often dubbed “the Oscars of the aviation industry”, celebrate their 25th year with a reputation for their unbiased international customer voting system. In 2024, a survey conducted from September 2023 to March 2024 garnered 21.42 million eligible entries from passengers of over 100 nationalities. This survey was offered in six major international languages.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “We congratulate Star Alliance on a fabulous double

achievement at this year’s awards, winning the World’s Best Airline Alliance and the World’s Best Airline Alliance Lounge categories. The latest Star Alliance lounge at Terminal 1, Paris CDG

Airport has quickly established itself as a flagship facility and a customer favourite.”

In addition to the Alliance awards, 16 Star Alliance member airlines, including Air India and Vistara, received 47 top honours in individual categories—World’s Best First Class, Best Business Class Catering, and several best regional airline awards.