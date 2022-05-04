ST & SC Development dept signs MoU with RMRC to establish TriHOb

Bhubaneswar: An MoU was signed between ST & SC Development Dept and RMRC, ICMR today for establishing a “Tribal Health Observatory (TriHOb)” in Odisha, a first in the country for ensuring equity in tribal health in Odisha.
TriHOb will establish a repository on health of tribal population of Odisha. It is designed to be policy oriented & virtually established centre, performing systematic and ongoing observation on disease burden and healthcare delivery system pertaining to tribal health in Odisha.
This MoU was signed between Smt. Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary, ST & SC Dev. Dept and Dr. Sanghamita Pati, Director RMRC, ICMR, in presence of Smt. Sushmita Bagchi, Chairperson, Mo School Abhiyan the Chief Guest of the occasion.