Tata Realty and Infrastructure on Leasing Streak, Leases 156000+ sq. ft. in the Commercial Capital of North – Gurugram, signing Johnson Controls & PepsiCo

Gurugram : With an aim to redefine the commercial landscape in India, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited (“TRIL”)has been on a leasing streak for the past 12 months. TRIL – a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Ltd. announced today that it has leased over 156000+ sq.ft. in the National Capital with Johnson Controls – the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, & PepsiCo – one of world’s largest food & beverage enterprise. In the next 24 months, the leasing will gross an operating income of approximately RS. 27 crores.

Johnson Control has leased 85,000-square-foot office space in Intellion Park Gurugram, a unique podiumstyle IT/ITeS SEZ campus with expansive workspaces, lush greenery, and world-class amenities. This is for

setting up their Global Capability Centre, the first of its kind in India for them, which has the potential to

grow to 0.5 mn sft. CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading real estate consulting firm, facilitated the

deal. PepsiCo has also signed for approx. 71,000 Sq.ft. of space in Intellion Edge, which is spread across

8 acres of prime land in Gurugram’s Sector 72 and is one of the flagship commercial office projects with

1.6 million sq.ft. of office space housing Vistara Head Office, Genpact, TaskUs, Simpliworks by Google

etc., with three towers, and high-street retail.

Intellion Park, Gurugram, incorporates sustainability, technology, and wellness innovations to provide

efficient workspaces that promote collaboration and comfort. When it comes to employee health and

safety, the project is also equipped with cutting-edge technology, including MERV filters for cleaner air

and a more rejuvenating environment. The property is spread over 25 acres and comes with LEED

Platinum Pre-Certification.

The construction quality, design-build, efficient column-less floor plates (43,000 sq.ft.), futuristic building,

and specifications have been key aspects while choosing Tata Realty’s Intellion offices. Pre-certified LEED

platinum rating along with expansive green space with a sheer focus on the health and wellness of

occupiers has been a critical driving factor for the occupiers.

Mr Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd, said, “Tata Realty is committed to

transforming the current commercial landscape to provide the best working experience. Global companies

are looking for spaces that have intelligent occupier segregation and businesses that are poised for growth

should be ready for some fast-changing work dynamics. Hence, they are looking out for futuristic spaces

that can grow with them. Our projects are a symbol of the company’s commitment to the wellness of

working professionals and are designed to ensure sustainability at every stage. We are pleased to

announce this partnership with PepsiCo and Johnson Control and look forward to building and supporting

the workspaces of tomorrow.”

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, South East

Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE said, “With office absorption expected to cross 40 million sq. ft. in 2022;

we anticipate that a sustained drive in leasing activity would continue to bring a new focus on high-quality

buildings by developers such as Tata Realty to differentiate their assets and attract occupiers.”

Adding to it Ms. Pavitra Singh, Sr Director HR, PepsiCo India, PepsiCo said, “As one of the global leaders

in convenient foods and beverages, we were looking for properties developed by Institutional developers

with a successful track record and good financial stability. Furthermore, we wanted a space with

exceptional safety and world-class amenities for our employees. Apart from that, one of the most

important factors was better Customer relationship management systems and world-class building

maintenance. Tata Realty is known for creating vibrant and engaging spaces for brands and their

employees, which is why Intellion Edge proved to be an excellent choice due to its highly adaptive

approach. Breakout Zones with adequate leisure amenities for de-stressing; LEED Certification was a

bonus.”

Additionally, Mitul Rustagi, Vice President, Finance Global Shared Services, Johnson Controls, said,,”

Intellion Park by Tata Realty will be a cornerstone to creating a more advanced global capability center

that will attract talents and enable them to provide excellent service to our customers. By providing office

spaces with cutting-edge safety, wellness and sustainability features, we are prepared for the changing

work dynamics and aspirations of the workforce post-COVID ”

Institutional grade A offices are becoming popular with global brands to ensure enhanced employee

experience & therefore productivity in a post COVID operating environment. Tata Realty is known for

establishing Grade “A” commercial developments in Chennai, Gurugram & Mumbai. Now, Tata Realty is

aggressively sprinting towards redefining the commercial landscape of India across Bengaluru, Navi

Mumbai along with additional assets in NCR and eyeing at 10million sq.ft in the next 3 years and will

secure approximately 45 million sq.ft by 2027

