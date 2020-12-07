Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launches 2nd Edition of Fit India Cyclothon, says” Cycling is a great way to stay fit & reduce carbon footprints”

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju recently launched the second edition of Fit India Cyclothon via social media. The mega cycling event which starts on 7th December 2020 will run for 25 days till 31st December 2020. The will be held across the country in each district and citizens can participate by registering on Fit India website (https://fitindia.gov.in/fit-india-cyclothon-2020/), cycle daily a distance of their choice, and share their images and videos on social media tagging @FitIndiaOff and using the hashtag – #FitIndiaCyclothon and #NewIndiaFitIndia.

Encouraging the citizens to take part in the mega event, Shri Rijiju tweeted “Cycling is a great way to stay fit & reduce carbon footprints. I invite all of you to the 2nd Fit India Cyclothon with your family & friends from Dec 7-31. Let’s join the clarion call of PM @NarendraModi Ji ‘Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz’ #NewIndiaFitIndia #FitIndiaMovement”

