Special Campaign 2.0 for Swachhata at AIIMS Bhubaneswar concludes

Bhubaneswar : “Keeping AIIMS Bhubaneswar clean is everyone’s responsibility. All the stakeholders of AIIMS Bhubaneswar should be committed to provide a clean hospital for the thousands of patients coming here for their treatment, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar President Dr. Subrat Acharya on the occasion of concluding ceremony of Swachhata Campaign2.0. Speaking in the special programme held yesterday evening in the Mini Auditorium, College of Nursing of the institute Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas emphasized to continue the Swachhata Activities by all the departments at their levels and congratulated all for conducting the month-long event in a successful manner.

Among others AIIMS Bhubaneswar DEAN Dr. P R Mohapatra, Medical Superintendent Dr Sachidananda Mohanty, DDA I/C Rasmi Ranjan Sethy, FA P K Sahoo, SE K P Mishra also graced the occasion.

Dr Jawahar S K Pillai, Prof & Head, Department of Hospital Administration welcomed everyone and the event started with a short film to summarize all the events and activities which were conducted by the institute during this campaign which continued for one month. A Nukkad Natak was also performed by the nursing team to create awareness practicing Swachhata as a part of life.

Several events like plantation, mass cleanliness drive, public awareness campaign (schools, interstate bus terminal, shopping mall), painting and essay writing competitions among staff children & many more organized to mark the campaign. In addition, each day was assigned to individual departments & each department contributed to this mega campaign by conducting special activities.

All the winners of the various competitions like best ICU, Ward, OPD, OT and Unit, essay writing competition & painting competitions received their prizes.

Dr Mukunda Chandra Sahoo concluded the event with the vote of thanks. Faculty members from all departments, resident doctors, nursing officers, administrative officials and other staff with their family members attended the event.

It may be noted that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has bagged the best Kayakalp Award for three consecutive years.