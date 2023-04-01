Somany Ceramics marks its entry in IPL 2023 as the Official Partner of Lucknow Super Giants

SOMANY, a ceramic tile giant announced today its association with Lucknow Super Giants – the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team owned by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, as their official partner. With this partnership, Lucknow Super Giants, popularly known as LSG will flaunt SOMANY’s logo on the helmet and cap’s.

Expressing his gratitude at the launch, Mr. Abhishek Somany, Managing Director of Somany & CEO ,Ceramics said, “We are excited to partner with Lucknow Super Giants for the 16th edition of Indian Premier League. Our slogan for the partnership is ‘Har andaaz mein zameen se jude’ which is a fusion of SOMANY’s rooted values of “Zameen se Jude” and LSG’s “Gazab Andaaz” slogan”. We are excited about the vision that the LSG franchise possesses alongside the leadership they’re backed by”.

The Lucknow Super Giants team also expressed their delight as they look forward to associate with the global leader in ceramic tiles. Expressing their happiness, Colonel Vinod Bisht, CEO, RPSG Sports said, “We are delighted to have Somany Ceramics as our official partner for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. The brand’s commitment to quality and innovation resonates with our team’s values, our style of sport and play — plus the millions of fans who look up to us for inspiration. We look forward to working together with SOMANY to create engaging experiences for our fans through personalized campaigns.”

“This is a key milestone for us as at Creatigies as we stitch and manage this exciting partnership between Lucknow Super Giants and SOMANY Ceramics, added Mr. Navroze D Dhondy, Managing Director, Creatigies Communications — the agency that is managing the partnership on behalf of SOMANY.

The 16th edition of Indian Premier League will feature ten teams, where each team will play 14 matches. Lucknow Super Giants were the latest entrants in the league who made their debut last year. The team fared well and concluded the season as one of the semifinalists.