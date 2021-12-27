SOMANY Ceramics launches Second SOMANY GRANDE Outlet in Nepal

Kathamandu: Somany Ceramics Limited, an internationally acclaimed organization, specializing in ceramics and allied products segments, is known to be a leader in design and innovation. Being a pioneer in the industry and setting high standard for everyone to follow, the company is expanding its footprints in the country of Nepal with the launch of SOMANY GRANDE Outlet- Bajra & Bajracharya Enterprises Pvt Ltd.

SOMANY GRANDE Outlet is a plush outlet spreading over 3000 Sq. Ft. and is designed in a way making it stand out from the rest. The outlet launch will provide the customers of the brand an opportunity to experience the extensive range of wall and floor tiles across categories.

The launch further strengthens the brand’s regional penetration in Nepal making it the third SOMANY GRANDE in the country and 13th overall across different franchise formats. The outlet launch justifies SOMANY’s efforts in becoming a global giant in the ceramics and bathware sector.

On the occasion Mr. Abhishek Somany, MD & CEO, Somany Ceramics said, “Nepal as a country is going through a transitional change and witnessing constant infrastructural growth. I am sincerely proud of my team’s effort with the launch of second SOMANY GRANDE Outlet in Kathmandu; our biggest format franchisee showroom. At SOMANY, it has been our constant endeavor to bring forth innovation and services in line with the needs of our customers, thereby connecting them with latest trends. The launch will provide the patrons of the brand a chance to experience our extensive range of Tiles, Sanitary ware and Bath Fittings helping them in every step to build their dream home or workspace.”