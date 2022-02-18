Somany Ceramics expands its footprints in Goa

New Delhi: Somany Ceramics Ltd. one of the leading players in the ceramic industry is strengthening its presence by opening new display centers & expanding showroom networks to enhance the customer experience and reach out to a larger audience.

Somany Ceramics Limited, an internationally acclaimed organization, specializing in ceramics and allied products segments, is known to be a leader in design and innovation has opened their 3rd Somany Grande showroom in NUVEM, GOA – Vissu Virgincar and Sons.

Spread over plush 7,000 Sq. Ft., this showroom is designed to stand out from any retail outlets in the city. With this outlet the customers of GOA will get an opportunity to experience the extensive range of wall and floor tiles across categories. A designated area has been demarcated for the wide range of Sanitary ware and Bath Fittings enhancing the overall look and feel factor for the patrons, which will help them in making wise decisions while designing their homes.

GOA as a market has been very prominent for the interior and designing industry, as corporate and residential influx is being populated with upward trend. This GRANDE store will add vigor to the momentum by strengthening the market presence of SOMANY in GOA.

On the occasion Mr. Amit Sahai, President – Sales and Marketing Somany Ceramics Limited said, “We are feeling very happy that we are expanding in Goa Market. The expansion will helps us in bringing the company closer to its existing and potential customers & also gives us an opportunity to widen our consumer touch points”.