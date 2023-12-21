Social Media Platform X Faces Hour-Long Outage, Services Restored Amidst User Disruption

New Delhi, Dec 21 : Users worldwide experienced a significant disruption on social media platform X as the service encountered an outage lasting over an hour on Thursday. During this time, frustrated users reported their inability to access posts on the platform, sparking widespread complaints and concerns.

While services gradually resumed, allowing users to regain access and visibility to posts, a subset of individuals encountered persisting issues. Specifically, some users found several of their recent posts missing or inaccessible on the platform even after the restoration of services.

According to Downdetector, the onset of complaints began around a quarter to 11 am IST, with a staggering count of over 4,000 users reporting the glitch. At its peak, this outage amassed a global total of 73,800 problem reports across the platform.

The outage prompted a surge in user frustration and concern, highlighting the dependency on the platform for communication and information sharing. As services have been largely restored, the platform continues to investigate the root cause behind the disruption while assuring users of ongoing monitoring to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Stay tuned for further updates on the situation as the platform works towards stabilizing its services and addressing user concerns.